June 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 20, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 20, 2019, 1:47 PM HST (Updated June 20, 2019, 1:47 PM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov