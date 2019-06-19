June 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 19, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 19, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 19, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 67. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov