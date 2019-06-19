Blue Hawaiian Helicopters Debuts Hilo Holoholo Mini Tour

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is offering its new Hilo Holoholo Tour on Hawaii Island, according to a June 18, 2019, press release from the company. This mini-tour adventure is designed to be “the most fun you can have in 15 minutes in Hilo.”

Guests who book the Hilo Holoholo Tour will experience a 15-minute highlight tour over the picturesque town of Hilo. Departing from the Hilo airbase, the tour travels over the sweeping Hilo Bay, where guests will learn about its extraordinary history of tsunami activity and view the massive break wall that protects the town from the sea.

The tour then travels over Onomea Bay, which features Hawai‘i’s Tropical Botanical Gardens and the legendary Lover’s Rock, before passing over the Big Island’s lush rainforest on the return trip to the base.

“We were inspired to introduce this mini-tour to serve our tightly-scheduled visiting guests with an experience jam-packed with awe-inspiring views and information about Hawaii Island’s unique and ever-changing topography,” said Quentin Koch, president and general manager of Blue Hawaiian Helicopters. “We’re thrilled to offer the Hilo Holoholo tour to vacationing guests as well as kama‘āina and students who may be interested in a future in aviation.”

The Hilo Holoholo Tour is a $99, 15-minute experience on board an Airbus EC130 “Eco-Star” helicopter. The Eco-Star is the world’s latest and most expensive model of touring helicopter, and the first specifically designed for air tours with anti-vibration floors, exceptional visibility and a high definition video recording system that records both the inside and outside views of the helicopter to capture the experience.

For more information or to book this tour, go online or call (800) 745-BLUE (2583).

About Blue Hawaiian Helicopters

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters has been Hawai‘i’s air-tour leader since 1985 and is the only helicopter company serving all four major islands. According to National Geographic, Blue Hawaiian is “Hawai‘i’s premier helicopter tour company.” Blue combines innovative technology and state-of-the-art aircraft with a highly trained and knowledgeable flight team dedicated to excellence. Blue Hawaiian most recently earned the No. 1 spot of Best Helicopter Company on O‘ahu, Maui, Big Island and Kaua‘i by the readers of Hawaii Magazine. For more information, visit www.BlueHawaiian.com or call (800) 745-BLUE (2583). Connect with Blue Hawaiian Helicopters on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.