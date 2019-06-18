June 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 18, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov