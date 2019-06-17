June 17, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 17, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 17, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 17, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
