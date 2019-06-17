June 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE wind swell for the morning going more ENE during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high short period wind swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the SE during the day.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

