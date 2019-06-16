June 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 16, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 16, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 16, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov