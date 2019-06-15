Maunakea Speaker Series to Feature Akamai Internship Program

The June Maunakea Speaker Series will feature Lisa Hunter presenting on the nationally recognized Akamai Internship Program on Wednesday, June 19, at 7 p.m., at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s Science and Technology Building room 108.

Hunter, director of Akamai Workforce Initiative, will discuss how telescopes and other technology-related employers in Hawai‘i are actively involved in training local students for jobs in science and technology. Each year, Hunter leads a team of scientists and engineer educations, as well as some 50 volunteers to create an internship where college students engage in real projects.

The Akamai Workforce Initiative has worked with Maunakea and Haleakalā telescopes for nearly 20 years to provide internships for local college students. More than 100 participants who have participated in the program have landed jobs with telescopes and tech companies in Hawai‘i.

The Maunakea Speaker Series is free and open to the public. On-campus parking at UH Hilo is free after 4 p.m.