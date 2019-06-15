June 15, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 15 at 3:34AM HST until June 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 6 mph.

