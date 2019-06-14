June 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued June 14 at 3:37AM HST until June 15 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers. High near 72. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 83. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.