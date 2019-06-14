HPD Seeks Video Footage of Fatal Hit-&-Run in Kailua-Kona

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit on Hawai‘i Island is continuing to look for any witnesses or video surveillance for the traffic collision that killed a Kailua-Kona man who was later identified as 35-year-old, Masayoki George.

This was following a single-vehicle hit-and-run collision that occurred on May 30, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on Hualalai Road, fronting the Kailua-Kona Public Library.

Officers are looking for anyone who has video surveillance near the intersections of Ali‘i Drive and Hualalai Road as well as Hualalai Road and Kuakini Highway. The times that the collision could have occurred are between 12:30 and 12:52 a.m. on May 30.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a truck or sport utility vehicle due to the injuries sustained by the victim.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has video surveillance to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.