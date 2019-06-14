Archery Hunt Set for Pōhakuloa Training Area, June 15 & 16

The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a two-day archery mammal hunt for local hunters Saturday and Sunday, June 15 and 16, 2019, from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Keamuku Maneuver Areas 1, 2 and 3.

For more information, go to iSportsman.

Bird permits are $25, and general hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and available online, where hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.

Hunters can also visit the “Hawai’i Island Hunting – PTA” Facebook group for updates and other information including volunteer opportunities.

For more information, call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.