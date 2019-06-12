June 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates to the ESE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high wind swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the SE during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Semi choppy for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

