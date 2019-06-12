‘Hawai‘i on the Hill’ Attracts Island Business Leaders

US Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi joined the Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi on June 12, 2019, in welcoming more than 150 members of Hawaiʻi’s business community, state elected officials and civil society leaders to Capitol Hill for the Sixth Annual Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit.

Hawaiʻi business leaders representing a full range of industries—from hospitality and manufacturing, to health care, transportation and education—participated in the event.

“Over the past six years, the Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit has connected Hawaiʻi business leaders directly with decision makers in Washington,” Sen. Hirono said. “The Policy Summit is a great opportunity for participating businesses to make new connections, and I am grateful for the strong participation we continue to see from across our state.”

“Every day, Congress and the current administration make decisions that have a wide-ranging impact on Hawaiʻi businesses, and it’s critical that our business community stays engaged in the conversation,” Sherry Menor-McNamara, Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi president and CEO said. “The Hawaiʻi on the Hill Policy Summit continues to serve as a direct forum for our participants to stay up-to-date on the latest trade and other economic policy, as well as an opportunity to share their real-life business challenges and experience with lawmakers.”

Sen. Hirono, Chamber of Commerce Hawaiʻi President Sherry Menor-McNamara, State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and Rep. Ed Case kicked off the Policy Summit, which included remarks from and question and answer sessions with: