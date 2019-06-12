County Abandoned Vehicle Auction Set for June 21–23

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management’s Abandoned Vehicle Section will hold an auction in June in Kailua-Kona, according to a June 12, 2019, county press release.

All prospective bidders are encouraged to view the vehicles prior to bidding. In no case will failure to view constitute grounds for the withdrawal of a bid. All prospective bidders must sign in at the designated sign-in table. The vehicles available for auction will be clearly labeled with an item number. No person may enter or open any vehicle in the impound lot.

The impound lot is paved, but appropriate footwear is recommended. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed on the impound lot.

Viewing is on the following days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

• Friday, June 21

• Saturday, June 22

• Sunday, June 23

Bid rules: Bidders must deposit twenty-five percent (25%) of the bid price with their sealed bid. Bids must be at or above the upset price, and will be accepted in whole dollar amounts only. Only signed bids will be accepted. Any bidder defaulting on the payment or cancelling their bid shall forfeit their deposit. Bid deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be refunded. Bid deposits of successful bidders will be applied to their bid price. Bidders may submit a completed bid form during viewing hours.

The Kona Abandoned Vehicle Impound Lot is across the Kealakehe Police Station at 74-598 Hale Mākaʻi Place.