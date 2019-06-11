AD
June 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

By Big Island Now
June 11, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 11, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Hilo

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kona

    Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Waimea

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Kohala

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    South Point

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Puna

    Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    Waikoloa

    Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

    Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

    Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 6 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

