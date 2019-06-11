June 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 11, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 11, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 11, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell for the morning going more E during the day.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist high SE wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
