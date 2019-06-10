June 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 10, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers. Low around 66. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov