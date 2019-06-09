Obituary Notices: Week of June 9, 2019

Princess Hi’iaka Tauanuu

December 20, 2019 – May 3, 2019

Service to be held on June 19, 2019 at Ballard Family Mortuary, Hilo. Family Viewing 9:30 a.m., Public Viewing 10 a.m., Program 11 a.m., Flowers are Welcome. Memorial/Celebration of Life will be held same day at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale in Hilo, from 5 to 9 p.m. Our family is grateful & extends our heartfelt appreciation for everyone’s love, comfort, prayers & donations given during this difficult time. Rest in love Angel, Forever in our hearts.

Arnold Antonio

December 31, 1969 – April 23, 2019

Arnold Boyd Antonio, 58 of Papaikou, passed away on April 23, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. Born in Hilo, Hawaii. He was employed at Sakoda Construction and previously at Concept Construction.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 27-186 Kaapoko Homestead Rd, Papaikou, Hawaii 96781 at 9:00am – 10:00am. Mass to follow at 10:30am.

Arnold is survived by sons Randy Antonio and Ryley Antonio of Papaikou; sisters Rosanna (Thomas) Figueira of Papaikou, Faith Shin of Hilo, Colleen (Wally Kawakone) Antonio of Papaikou; hanai children Taylor Tomori of Hilo, Keana Tomori of Hilo, Kirra Tomori of Happy Valley, Oregon, Christian Shintani of Hilo, Mitchel Shintani of Hilo; one grandson, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements by: Ballard Family Moanalua Mortuary.

Milton Subica

August 2, 1951 – April 19, 2019

Milton Damien Subica, 67 of Pahoa, passed away on April 28, 2019 at Hilo Medical Center. He was born on August 2, 1951 in Hilo.

Private services held.

Mary Schenk

November 4, 1926 – June 4, 2019

Mary Lou Schenk, 92, of Wailuku, Maui passed away at her home on June 4, 2019 under Hospice Care and was surrounded by her family. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on November 4, 1926.

She was a kind and loving mother and a lifelong member of St. Anthony Church in Wailuku. Mary Lou and her Husband Walter K. Schenk (deceased) moved to Maui in 1966 with their 7 Sons; David (Loretta), Brian (deceased), Douglas (Cindy), Michael, Gregory, Kenneth (Lilly) and Jeffrey (Keni). She has 6 Grandchildren; Cristina Schenk (Chad Bundy), Kevin Schenk (Ashley), Jenna Nishita (Josiah), Katrina Schenk (Aleks Biskis), Alyssa Schenk and David Schenk Jr. (Kimberly). She is also survived by 6 Great Grandchildren; Emma, ‘Aukai, Ronan Schenk, Carter and Conner Nishita and Everett Bundy.

Our family would like to thank Islands Hospice and the many loving nurses and caregivers for their support through the years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Wailuku from 9:30 a.m. with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. and Burial to follow 1 p.m. at Maui Veterans Cemetery.

Roderick “Rudy” Sumabat

October 21, 1954 – June 3, 2019

Edgardo “Ed” Valera

October 14, 1936 – June 2, 2019

Edgardo “Ed” Valera, our dad, grandfather and a retired geodetic engineer, passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 82. He was born October 14, 1936 in Bangued, at the province of Abra in the Philippines.

Ed lived a full and adventurous life and will be missed by those who knew him. A celebration service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Norman’s Mortuary at 105 Waiale Rd, in Wailuku. Doors open at 930 a.m. with a short service at 10 a.m. Light refreshments will be served afterward before taking his ashes to Valley Isle Memorial Park.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations in his honor be made to any of two non-profits very close to his heart in recent years: Teens on Call Maui (http://www.teensoncall.org/php/donate.php) or Danya’s Gift, Inc. (http://www.danyasgift.org/).

Gilbert Amaral

April 20, 1929 – May 20, 2019

A veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, he received 2 Bronze Stars and other Commendations. He joined the US Army right out of High School and proudly served it and the National Guard finally retiring in 1991 after 31 years as a CWO4. During his military years, he put himself through College receiving 3 Associate Degrees. He worked as a Ranger at Haleakala National Park; Enforcement Officer in the Liquor Commission; and finally taking a position as Sr. Purchasing Agent with HC&S until he finally retired from the Plantation.

Gil served on numerous boards in the Community and mentored more than his children. He was very connected to his church and served as a Eucharistic Minister, hosting Bible Studies, and Singing in the Choir.

He is survived by his beloved wife Marie Regina Amaral of 65 years; Son Bert (Kim) Amaral; Daughter Debi (Doc) Costa; Sister Mildred Cambra; 8 Grandchildren Tehani Rogers; Tiffany Bulow; Tori Amaral; Renee Schoen; Dustin Costa; Daniel Costa; Dana Costa; Davin Costa; and 15 Great Gandchildren, Tony Drouillard; Tyra Drouillard; Halei Rogers; Kekoa Amaral; Daclan Amaral; Christina Schoen; Joshua Costa; Emily Schoen; Codey Costa; Corey Costa; Caleb Schoen; Bethany Schoen, Faith Costa; Mia Costa

Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Christ the King Church; prayer service will begin at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life with Public Viewing will also be held from 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Christ the King Church; Mass will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao with Gil receiving Full Military Honors.

The family would like to thank those who provided respectful, compassionate, and continued care: John Meisel, MD: Theo Talent, MD: Eric S. Haymen, PA-C: Dorien R. Romanchek, PA-C: and the wonderful Kaiser Permanente Home Health Nurses.

Teresita Corpuz

November 3, 1932 – May 7, 2019

Teresita passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1932 in Agno, Pangasinan, Philippines.

She is survived by her children, Theresa Corpuz, Karl (Olivia) Corpuz, Vivien (Gamal) Coles, Roy (Sandy) Corpuz, Dean (Michelle) Corpuz, Sherilynn (Alvin) Takushi, 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, brothers, Oscar Pecson and Jesus Pecson, and sisters, Thelma Cendana and Milagros Navasca.

She was a housekeeper for the Maui Surf Hotel which is now known as the Westin Maui Resort & Spa. She retired from the Westin in 1997. She enjoyed her retirement by spending time with family and friends and volunteering at church. She was a loving and caring person that will truly be missed.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 8th at Holy Rosary Church in Paia. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with Services to follow. Lunch to be served thereafter. Burial will be at Valley Isle Memorial Park in Haiku at 2:00 p.m.