June 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 09, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 9, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 9, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northeast wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind around 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 65. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
