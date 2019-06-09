June 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

