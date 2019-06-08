June 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Looking Ahead