June 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

