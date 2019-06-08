June 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 08, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 8, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 8, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
