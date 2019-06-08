Free Estate Planning Seminar Offered in Kona

Families with young children are invited to attend a free estate planning seminar hosted by Hawai‘i Community Federal Credit Union (HCFCU) on Saturday, June 15, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at HCFCU’s Kaloko branch.

The public seminar will be presented by John Roth, attorney at Hawai‘i Trust & Estate Counsel. Roth will provide useful information and clarity on the following subjects:

The difference between a will and a trust

The definition of a Probate

How to select a Power of Attorney

Creating an Advance Health Care Directive

The estate planning process

For more information and to register, visit www.hicommfcu.com/communityseminars. Spaces are limited and RSVP is required.

HCFCU is a nonprofit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members with branches in Hilo, Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua and Kohala. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawai‘i Island non-profit organizations and community events. For more information visit www.hicommfcu.com.