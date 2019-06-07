June 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Waist high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

