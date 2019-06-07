AD
June 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
June 7, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 7, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Waist high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

