June 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

