June 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates to the ESE and fades a bit in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT