June 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 06, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 6, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 6, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NE wind swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates to the ESE and fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high ESE short period wind swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com