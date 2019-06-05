June 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT