June 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 05, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 5, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 5, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 10-15mph in the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com