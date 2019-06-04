June 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

