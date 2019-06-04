June 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 04, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 4, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com