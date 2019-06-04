HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of May 27 through June 2, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 5 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 9 134 Puna 1 85 Ka’u 2 10 Kona 7 208 South Kohala 2 43 North Kohala 0 3 Island Total 22 491

So far this year, there have been 491 DUI arrests compared with 487 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.82 percent.

There have been 387 major accidents so far this year compared with 561 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3%.

To date, there were 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 8.3% for fatal crashes, and 21.4%for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.