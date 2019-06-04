AD
HPD Arrests 22 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
June 4, 2019, 8:19 AM HST (Updated June 4, 2019, 8:19 AM)
During the week of May 27 through June 2, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua15
North Hilo03
South Hilo9134
Puna185
Ka’u210
Kona7208
South Kohala243
North Kohala03
Island Total22491

So far this year, there have been 491 DUI arrests compared with 487 during the same period last year, an increase of 0.82 percent.

There have been 387 major accidents so far this year compared with 561 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3%.

To date, there were 11 fatal crashes, resulting in 11 fatalities, compared with 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 fatalities (two of which had multiple deaths) for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 8.3% for fatal crashes, and 21.4%for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

