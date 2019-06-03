World Oceans Day at Hāpuna Beach Set for June 8

Celebrate the fourth annual World Oceans Day at Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area on June 8, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free, except for a $5 parking fee at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area for non-Hawai‘i residents.

Learn more about Hawai‘i’s incredible ocean resources from over a dozen participating organizations at Hāpuna’s south pavilion. The theme this year is “Together we can protect and restore our ocean.”

“Plastic pollution is an issue on the Big Island,” said Dena Sedar, interpretive program specialist for Hawai‘i State Parks. “While a majority of the marine debris that ends up on the coastline comes from other places, single-use plastic water bottles and plastic straws can end up as trash on beaches and coastline. By reducing the amount of single-use plastic we all use, we can help make our ocean and shorelines safer for marine species.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

A recycling station hosted by the County of Hawai‘i will allow visitors an opportunity to learn about recycling items they bring to the park. A hydration station will be part of the event so visitors can refill their water bottles.

Participating organizations at World Oceans Day include: Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund, National Park Service, Eyes of the Reef, Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative, Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail, Hawaiian Island Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuaries, Coral Reef Alliance, Kahalu‘u Bay Education Center, West Hawaii Aquatic Entanglement Response Network, DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, Dolphin Quest, Keep Puako Beautiful, Lynker, Liquid Robotics, US Army Corps of Engineers and Ke Kai Ola The Marine Mammal Center.

A beach cleanup will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. There will be 19 informational booths; keiki can earn a prize for visiting more than six of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund will host a marine debris prevention activity station at 10 a.m. when attendees can participate in fun activities and games to learn how to prevent marine debris.