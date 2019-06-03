June 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 03, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 3, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 3, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov