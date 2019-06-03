June 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 03, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 3, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 3, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to shoulder high E wind swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high S ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com