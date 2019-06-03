Fairmont Orchid Supports UH Adopt-a-Beehive Program

The Fairmont Orchid along the Kohala Coast of Hawai‘i Island has partnered with The Family Coppola Bee’s Box Wines to support the research and development of healthy beehive practices through the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo’s Adopt-a-Beehive Program with Alan Wong.

Ten percent of sales from Bee’s Box Wines sold at Fairmont Orchid will support a steady pipeline of educated and experienced beekeeping students at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo and foster model entrepreneurial business opportunities involving honey and its by-products.

During National Pollinator’s Month, Bee’s Box Wines sent its first quarterly donation on behalf of Fairmont Orchid to the UH Hilo beekeeping program to fund their efforts.

“This new partnership further solidifies our property’s continued commitment to sustainability,” said Kelley Cosgrove, Fairmont Orchid’s general manager. “Bees play a vital role in our local ecosystem and we’ve set up four flow hives at our resort so that our guests may enjoy high-quality, local honey in our food, beverage and spa offerings. We’re thrilled to support students at the University of Hawai‘i, Hilo as they develop solutions for sustaining the honey bee industry.”

Now in its ninth year, the Adopt-a-Beehive Program with Alan Wong has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to beekeeping students at University of Hawaii, Hilo. Chef Alan Wong is a renowned master of Hawaii Regional Cuisine who serves on the board of the Hawaii Agriculture Foundation. He teamed up with University of Hawaii, Hilo to build awareness of the critical plight of the honey bees.

“We’re honored to partner with Fairmont Orchid in this special experiential learning opportunity for our students and community,” said Lorna Tsutsumi, professor of entomology at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo College of Agriculture, Forestry and Natural Resource Development and program lead for the Adopt-a-Beehive Program with Alan Wong. “When we protect our bee population, we protect our entire ecosystem and that’s critical to our way of life on Hawai‘i Island.”

