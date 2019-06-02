Obituary Notices: Week of June 2, 2019

Hazel Reece

February 25, 1956 – April 1, 2019

Hazel Catherine Reece, 63 of Kailua Kona, Hawaii passed away April 1, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born February 25, 1956 in Washington D.C. to John Ramos Jr., and Hazel DeSilva (Kennedy) Ramos. She grew up in Lexington Park Maryland and was a 1974 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. Hazel graduated with a BSN from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, in 1979. She married William T. Reece, Jr. in December 1979 and the couple moved to San Antonio, Texas, where Hazel served as a Captain in the United States Air Force until 1983. She is survived by her husband Bill and three children; son Matthew (Ellie) Reece of Detroit, Michigan; daughters Elizabeth (Luis) Mendez of San Antonio, Texas; Margaret (Bryan) Rathgeber of San Francisco, California; brother John (Donna) Ramos III of Washington D.C., sisters Dr. Frances (Jan) Verbruggen of Portland, Oregon; Mary Anne (Dr. Robert Bowden) Ramos of Baltimore, Maryland; and three grandsons and many numerous nieces and nephews.

Hazel was a kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In later years she was a nurse educator serving in positions at Wayland Baptist University School of Nursing, West Hawaii Community College School of Nursing, Thomas University School of Nursing’s China Program and finally at the University of Hawaii at Hilo School of Nursing. She earned a MSN summa cum laude from the University of the Incarnate Word School of nursing in 2006, and was just several courses short of completing her PH.D in nursing at the Catholic University of America School of Nursing, when her cancer recurrence prevented her completion. However, by special vote of the nursing faculty and Presidential approval, she was awarded her Ph.D in nursing in memoriam; said degree being conferred May 18, 2019. Hazel traveled the world. Her hobbies included gardening and quilting. She was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed many live aboard dive cruises.

Hazel was especially devoted to her nursing students. She was honored in her last weeks to have been cared for by many of them. She was extremely grateful for the support of her faculty colleagues at UH Hilo Nursing School, especially Dr. Kay Daub.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The family wishes to thank the many doctors and nurses who cared for her both at Kona Community Hospital and the Cancer Treatment Center of America in Chicago. Special thanks to longtime family friend Stephen McKay whose counsel and unwavering support in the most trying parts of this long journey provided the strength to continue the fight; Dr. Julian Schink, Chief of Staff at CTCA who compassionately and aggressively cared for her and never gave up; Dr. Hatem Halabi, CTCA surgical oncologist who performed a lengthy and complex liver resection surgery that gave her extra years; Pat Zillow, R.N., CTCA Wound Care Department Head, who exhibited the highest ideals of the nursing profession and enjoyed the utmost respect of her colleagues and helped her deal with many challenges; Dr. Donald Hill former oncologist at Kona Community Hospital whose compassion and extreme competence is sorely missed; and Dr. Lambert Lee Loy, her beloved and devoted primary care doctor, who stood with her throughout every step of her long battle; as well as the many doctors and nurses at the CTCA for the exceptional compassion they displayed; and those at Queens Medical Center KCH.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kailua Kona at 9:30 a.m. on June 7, 2019, with visitation at 8:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at West Hawaii Veteran’s Cemetery at 12:00. A celebration of her life will be held starting at 2:00 pm at Kona by the Sea in the clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

William Kennison

February 25, 1946 – May 21, 2019

Willie is predeceased by his mother Margaret Costa and father Clarence Montalvo, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn Kennison; brothers Clarence L. (Charlene) Montalvo, Jr. and Glenn Louis Montalvo; sisters Norma Jean Fernandez and Laura Mae (Bobby) DeMattos; children Wilmanette (Melvin) Oskins II, Feline (Keith) Kinnerson, Lita (Shayne) Catiel, Rhovelyn Yadao, Roland Iniba, and Braydon Seki; grandchildren Justice Kennison-Kealohapauole, Bailey Oskins, Rhyden-Noble Kauhane-Iniba, Gavin (Leah) Sarme, Cheyenne Sarme, Cierra Sarme, and Tiana Sarme; great-grandchildren Dreyson Kealohapauole-Andres, Isiah Sarme, Caleb Sarme, Izak Sarme, and Lily Sarme; and many nephews and nieces.

Visitation on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ballard Family Mortuary, Kahului, Maui. Service to follow from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Aloha Attire. A private burial will be held. Memorial donations in the name of Willie Kennison are appreciated and may be made to Catholic Charities Hawaii (info at CatholicCharitiesHawaii.org).

Caroline “Kalena” Munar Espirito

January 15, 1943 – May 14, 2019

Caroline “Kalena” Munar Espirito passed peacefully at Hale Makua Kahului on May 14, 2019. She was born on January 15, 1943 and raised in Paia. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and the owner and operator of Caroline’s Tax in 1980-2000.

She is survived by her daughter Christine “Chris” Espirito and sons Darren Espirito and Paul Higa, Jr., grandchildren Jeffrey Espirito, Jr., Jessie Espirito, Ashten Yagi, Isaiah Oguma, Bailey Higa and great grandchildren Laylah Espirito and Jax Espirito. She is predeceased by her sons John Munar Espirito and Jeffrey Espirito, Sr. and daughter Ashley Higa, 1st husband Juan Acang Espirito, 2nd husband Paul Higa, Sr. and her parents Silverio and Genoveva Munar.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Ballard’s Family Mortuary. Service will begin at 9:45 a.m. Casual aloha attire welcomed.

Patricia Enriquez

December 9, 1938 – May 7, 2019

Patricia was intelligent and gifted with many talents. She well versed in Hawaiian, Japanese, Filipino and the English language. She enjoyed dancing hula, playing her ukulele, singing karaoke at various parties, nursing facilities, and kupuna programs with her family and friends. Patricia was skilled in various traditional Hawaiian lei making techniques; resourceful with hand-crafted floral arrangements, bouquets and hair pieces using fauna and flora that were primarily from her garden.

Patricia was predeceased by her Brother; Basil Antida, Sisters; Carie Uyetake and Jewel Lenn. She is survived and treasured by her Brother; Ernie Antida, Children; Yolanda Sniffen, Wilfred Enriquez and Jennifer (Ronnie) Mortel. Grandchildren; Kyle Enriquez, Kristen Enriquez and Jaiden Mortel. Great Grandchildren; Olivia Enriquez, Mikey Enriquez and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation and prayers will be held on Saturday June 15th, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. with Prayer service to begin at 11 a.m. with Burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m.The family would like to thank Dr. Koo from Queens Medical Center, Kahuku Medical Center, Bayada Home Health and Islands Hospice. Also a special mahalo to Marie Faye physical therapist at Kahuku Medical Center along with Pauahi and Carmen from Islands Hospice for their compassionate support and care of Patricia during her time here.

Rulina Gutierrez

February 9, 1953 – May 5, 2019

Rulina Lynn Gutierrez, 66 years young, passed away May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in El Paso, Texas on February 9, 1953. She is survived by her mother and step father, Carolyn and Art Medina; sister, Rosalinda Furze; brother, Rudy Gutierrez; sons, Valentino Gutierrez; beloved son, Sione Lee Tonga; daughter, Carolyn Tonga; and 6 grandchildren, Landon, Sharai, Shaleia, Kaikea, Josiah, and Isaiah.Our mother was a very special person to us, she was the best Mom and daughter anyone could ask for. She had the biggest heart. She had so much love in her hear it’s unbelievable. She was my best friend. I know everyone loved her. Anyone who knows our Mom knows she had so much to offer, she was pure love. She will be loved and missed oh so dearly. Let God take care of you and take you in his arms and hold you forever, for He is the one who created us and He is the one who decides when it is time for us to come home. In loving Memory Rulina (Beloved Mother) Lynn Gutierrez. A Celebration of life will be held at later date.

Tyler Kameamakamae Kapono

January 23, 1999 – April 30, 2019

Tyler Kameamakamae Kapono, 20, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Queen’s Medical Center. She was born on January 23, 1999 in Wailuku.

Services in her loving memory will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Ballard Family Mortuary with visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; service will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Tyler graduated from Kamehameha Maui Campus, Class of 2017. Tyler was proud of her heritage. She danced hula, had a beautiful singing voice, and was an Advocate for animal rights.

She is survived by her loving parents, Lottielois Kapono, Cindy Mauricio; boyfriend, Nicholas Lawrence; grandmother, Priscilla Mauricio; sisters, Anuhea Mauricio, Madison Strahan; and numerous aunties, uncles, nieces, nephews & cousins.