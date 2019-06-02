June 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 02, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 2, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
