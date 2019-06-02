June 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 64. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead