June 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E wind swell.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT