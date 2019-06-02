June 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

June 02, 2019 Surf ForecastJune 2, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 2, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell for the morning going more during the day.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high S long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high E wind swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
