Hawai‘i Island Scheduled Lane Closures: June 3–7

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation and the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary lane closures Monday, June 3 through 7, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. For information about statewide closures, go online.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 67 and 69 on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SPONSORED VIDEO

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 20 to 22, vicinity of Ahole Bridge to Kapehu Bridge, on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for roadway paving.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 6 on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

ADVERTISEMENT

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between Mile Markers 27 and 29, from Makapala Road to Pololu Valley on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for tree trimming work.

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 13 and 16, from Lapakahi Historic State Park to Kapa‘a Park on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping work.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA Alternating lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 21 to 23, Glenwood Road to Ali‘i Kane Street, on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

KE ALA O KEAWE ROAD (ROUTE 160)

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Ke Ala O Keawe Road (Route 160) in both directions between Mile Markers 0 and 4 on Monday, June 3, through Friday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.