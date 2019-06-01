Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser for East Hawaiʻi Special Olympics Begins June 1

The Hawaiʻi Police Department will sponsor its Annual “Tip-A-Cop” fundraiser for Hawaiʻi Special Olympics East Hawaiʻi starting on Saturday, June 1, to Friday, June 7, 2019.

“Tip-A-Cop” is a coordinated project to raise awareness and funds for athletes of Special Olympics East Hawaiʻi. During the project, off-duty officers, (celebrity servers), volunteer department employees and Special Olympics personnel will be greeting customers, waiting tables and serving patrons at participating restaurants.

All donations raised in East Hawai‘i will stay with the athletes of Special Olympics East Hawai‘i.

This year’s event will be held at the following locations:

Ken’s House of Pancakes (1730 Kamehameha Ave., Hilo)

Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon

Sunday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to noon

Liko Lehua )80 Pauahi St., Hilo)

Monday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Don’s Grill (485 Hinano St., Hilo)

Tuesday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hula Hula’s (93 Banyan Drive, Hilo)

Friday, June 7, from 5 to 8 p.m.