June 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

June 01, 2019 Weather ForecastJune 1, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated June 1, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 10 to 13 mph becoming south in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov