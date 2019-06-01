Flags Fly at Half-Staff for Virginia Beach Shooting Victims

At the direction of the president of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i until sunset, June 4, 2019.

This action is taken as a sign of respect for the victims of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where 11 public servants and one member of the public were killed on Friday, May 31, 2019.