BISAC Summer Jam and Fitness Fair Returns July 27

The Big Island Substance Abuse Council (BISAC) invites the community to attend its 7th annual Summer Jam and Fitness Fair event on Saturday, July 27, at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

The event is free and suitable for all ages. Activities will include a strong man and strong woman contest, powerlifting and bus pull challenges, food, keiki rides and activities, and a health and fitness fair.

This year’s Summer Jam will also celebrate BISAC’s 55th birthday. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs has awarded BISAC a $2,500 grant in support of the event.

“I am full of gratitude for the ongoing support of OHA to help us with our annual Summer Jam event,” said BISAC CEO Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita. “Our Summer Jam will have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

For more information, visit www.summerjamhawaii.com.

Founded in 1964, BISAC is a nonprofit focused on helping individuals and families reclaim their lives from substance abuse and mental health problems. For more information about BISAC and its programs, call (808) 969-9994 or visit www.bisac.org.