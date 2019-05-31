May 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 31, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 31, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 31, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers. Low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers. Low around 63. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north in the morning.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov