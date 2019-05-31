May 31, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 31, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 31, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 31, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com