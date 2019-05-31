Keʻei Transfer Station Closed May 31

Due to staff shortages, the Keʻei Transfer Station closed at 8 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Up to 4:15 p.m. this afternoon, the public can take their waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station, which is open six days a week from 7 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. (closed on Sundays).

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at (808) 961-8270.