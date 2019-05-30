May 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

May 30, 2019 Weather ForecastMay 30, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 30, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 65. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 65. North northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 63. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov