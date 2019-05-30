May 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high medium period swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the NNW in the morning and shift to the E during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW.

West

Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

