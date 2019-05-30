May 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 30, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 30, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 30, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high medium period swell with occasional chest sets. The swell will be coming from the NNW in the morning and shift to the E during the day.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high ground swell.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com