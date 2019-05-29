Sammi Fo featured at VAC in June

Renowned hula practitioner Sammi Fo will be featured at the Volcano Art Center’s 2019 Hula Voices series on June 5, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.

Her teacher was Uncle Keola Beamer, brother of Nona Beamer. She went on to dance hula at the Hawaiian Room in Hollywood, Calif., in Don Ho shows at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, as well as across the Hawaiian Islands, from Waikiki to Molokaʻi and Maui. Her film credits include the Elvis Presley movies Viva Las Vegas and Fun at Acapulco. According to Fo, “Hula has been a gift to me in my life. I love hula and am still dancing as a kupuna, professionally.”

Hula Voices is an intimate “talk story” with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners and musicians, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols and experiences. These free, educational offerings occur regularly on the first Wednesday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

These programs are supported in part by funding from Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and members of the Volcano Art Center.

About Volcano Art Center

Volcano Art Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization created in 1974 whose mission is to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic, cultural and environmental heritage of Hawaiʻi’s people through the arts and education. For more information, go online .