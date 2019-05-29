May 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead