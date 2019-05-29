May 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

