May 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

May 29, 2019 Surf ForecastMay 29, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated May 29, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNW medium period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SE winds 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high S ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com